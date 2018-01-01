Hero Background

Take control of your NHS repeat prescriptions & order private treatments

RXLive is our easy to use, free service that delivers your medicines to your door within 24 hours* nationwide.

Providing NHS Services
* Once RXLive receives the prescription and if medication is in stock.
Order now to have your NHS repeat prescription delivered by

How does RXLive work?

You can get started with RXLive in 3 simple steps.

  • Sign Up Icon

    Sign up Free

    Create your RXLive account in 60 seconds.

  • Medication Icon

    Add Medication

    You can do this by either scanning the barcode or searching our database.

  • Delivery Icon

    Delivered within 24 hours*

    Your medication is sent out special delivery in discrete packaging.

FAQs

A registered pharmacy and NHS Approved

Testimonials

Trusted by all NHS and private patients using RXLive

  • 066m

    Paul Bailey

    "Ordered on a Monday and it came by Tuesday. All I did was scan my medication box, I tracked my prescription then I received my prescription the next day!"

  • 084f

    Cherie Norman

    "Wow! What an amazing service this is. I signed up really simply and downloaded the app. Received my medication quickly!"

  • 104m

    Bhav Patel

    "Very innovative, professional and altogether a fun. Well done RXLive team, this is awesome for me and my family, it makes the requesting prescription process so convenient!"

  • 012f

    Kerry Webb

    "After having a few instances of our local pharmacy being unable to get my sons medication I decided to give RXLive a go. Easy to place an online order and then delivered straight to your door. Just perfect!"

  • 075f

    Rebecca Platten

    "Innovative idea! Fab 5* speedy service!"

Story

About RXLive

RXLive believe that healthcare should evolve through innovative technology and are dedicated to making your life easier, therefore we developed the UK’s first pharmacist to patient video-call service and medicine sales within an App.

