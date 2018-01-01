Take control of your NHS repeat prescriptions & order private treatments
RXLive is our easy to use, free service that delivers your medicines to your door within 24 hours* nationwide.
Order now to have your NHS repeat prescription delivered by
How does RXLive work?
You can get started with RXLive in 3 simple steps.
-
Sign up Free
Create your RXLive account in 60 seconds.
-
Add Medication
You can do this by either scanning the barcode or searching our database.
-
Delivered within 24 hours*
Your medication is sent out special delivery in discrete packaging.
A registered pharmacy and NHS Approved
Testimonials
Trusted by all NHS and private patients using RXLive
-
Paul Bailey
"Ordered on a Monday and it came by Tuesday. All I did was scan my medication box, I tracked my prescription then I received my prescription the next day!"
-
Cherie Norman
"Wow! What an amazing service this is. I signed up really simply and downloaded the app. Received my medication quickly!"
-
Bhav Patel
"Very innovative, professional and altogether a fun. Well done RXLive team, this is awesome for me and my family, it makes the requesting prescription process so convenient!"
-
Kerry Webb
"After having a few instances of our local pharmacy being unable to get my sons medication I decided to give RXLive a go. Easy to place an online order and then delivered straight to your door. Just perfect!"
-
Rebecca Platten
"Innovative idea! Fab 5* speedy service!"
Story
About RXLive
RXLive believe that healthcare should evolve through innovative technology and are dedicated to making your life easier, therefore we developed the UK’s first pharmacist to patient video-call service and medicine sales within an App.
Download RXLive
Here you can download RXLive for both Apple and Android phones. Click the relevant link.